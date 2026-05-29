Exploring Waterford: a history scavenger hunt

The Waterford250 Committee invites you to participate in a town-wide history scavenger hunt! Let's celebrate America's 250th and Waterford's 225th Birthdays! Follow the trail through town and Quaker Hill and locate 11 historical locations unique to Waterford. The hunt starts today and runs through Labor Day weekend Sunday, September 6. Prizes will be awarded.

For those using a mobile device just download the scavenger hunt Eventzee app. For those who prefer paper and pencil, you can pick up a log at the kick-off event. After the event pick one up at the Community Center or the Library. When you finish the hunt, place your answers in the drop off boxes set up also at the Community Center and the Library.

They'll be a history photo booth, library craft table, tech station to assist with the app, Waterford250 sweatshirts - presale table! Donuts and coffee from Starbucks.

All information can be found on the town's website at https://www.waterfordct.org/914/America-250

Rain or Shine. If inclement weather the event will be held in the library meeting room, lower level.

Many thanks to the Waterford250 Committee, Municipal Historian emeritus Robert Nye,

Courtney Hesch and her students of Waterford High School and numerous others who contributed!

Also a big thank you to the CT Humanities for funding this event.