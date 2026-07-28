Experiences at the Bruce: Fragments: The Musical Milieu of Georges Braque

Join us in collaboration with Divaria Productions for a musical performance to conclude the George Braque exhibit: Tactile Space.

This curated program will feature music that inspired Braque, that he inspired, and music written in his honor. It features international opera singer's baritone Daniel Sutin (Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Lyric Chicago), soprano Ashley Galvani Bell (Carnegie Hall, Bilbao, Seville) accompanied by renowned Metropolitan Opera pianist Steven Eldredge and with special guest Karl Kessler, violist.

Light refreshments will be served.

Tickets are $16 for members and $20 for non-members. Registration is required.

