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Exhibition Tour: James Welling: Cento

Exhibition Tour: James Welling: Cento

Andrew Ward, assistant professor of Art History & Visual Culture, offers an archeologist’s perspective on the exhibition.

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
12:45 PM - 01:45 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
https://www.fairfield.edu/academics/centers-and-institutes/arts-and-minds/

Artist Group Info

Andrew Ward
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/