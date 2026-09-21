Exhibition Tour: James Welling: Cento
Exhibition Tour: James Welling: Cento
Andrew Ward, assistant professor of Art History & Visual Culture, offers an archeologist’s perspective on the exhibition.
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
12:45 PM - 01:45 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
Andrew Ward
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu