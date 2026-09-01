The Salisbury Forum will present Dr. Miguel Cardona, the 12th United States Secretary of Education, who will discuss “Evolving Education: Issues Facing America’s Young Adults and the Educators Who Guide Them.“ Dr. Cardona currently serves as the chair of the Connecticut Career Pathways Commission, established by Governor Ned Lamont to develop a strategic plan to modernize career and technical education in response to AI, automation, and shifting job markets. He served as the Commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education.

