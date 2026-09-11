On Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for the Evan & James Band, featuring Christopher Evan and Andrew James. This talented duo performs popular music from throughout the decades including '60s and '70s Classic Rock, R&B, Folk, Country, Today's Hits, and more. Sit back and enjoy a wide variety of classic rock, Motown hits from the 50s, 60s & 70s and some classic favorites from The Beatles, Billy Joel, The Temptations and more! Refreshments will be served in the Art Gallery following the performance.

Register for the program here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/evan-james-music-duo-72528

