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Evan & James Music Duo

Evan & James Music Duo

On Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for the Evan & James Band, featuring Christopher Evan and Andrew James. This talented duo performs popular music from throughout the decades including '60s and '70s Classic Rock, R&B, Folk, Country, Today's Hits, and more. Sit back and enjoy a wide variety of classic rock, Motown hits from the 50s, 60s & 70s and some classic favorites from The Beatles, Billy Joel, The Temptations and more! Refreshments will be served in the Art Gallery following the performance.

Register for the program here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/evan-james-music-duo-72528

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
631-687-0804
emma@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main Road
Cutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org