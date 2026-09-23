Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground with Bugs on a Log

Thursday, October 1, 8:30 PM (Doors at 8 PM)

Tickets: $30

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground

Ethan Setiawan and Fine GroundEthan Setiawan & Fine Ground is deeply rooted in and colored by traditional bluegrass, yet forward-leaning into a thoughtful modernity. This Boston-based quintet allies some of the Northeast bluegrass scene’s most athletic musicians: BB Bowness, Julian Pinelli, Alex Rubin, Brittany Karlson, and bandleader Ethan Setiawan.

Named “creative and virtuosic” by WBUR Boston and “one of the most formidable mandolinists of his generation” by The Bluegrass Situation, Setiawan has earned both the National Mandolin Championship and Rockygrass Mandolin Championship. Fine Ground grew from his desire to return to the music that first inspired him while honoring bluegrass with fresh original compositions alongside songs by beloved contemporary folk artists.