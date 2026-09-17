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Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground with Bugs on a Log

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground with Bugs on a Log

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground with Bugs on a Log
Thursday, October 1, 8:30 PM (Doors at 8 PM)
Tickets: $30

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground

Ethan Setiawan and Fine GroundEthan Setiawan & Fine Ground is deeply rooted in and colored by traditional bluegrass, yet forward-leaning into a thoughtful modernity. This Boston-based quintet allies some of the Northeast bluegrass scene’s most athletic musicians: BB Bowness, Julian Pinelli, Alex Rubin, Brittany Karlson, and bandleader Ethan Setiawan.

Named “creative and virtuosic” by WBUR Boston and “one of the most formidable mandolinists of his generation” by The Bluegrass Situation, Setiawan has earned both the National Mandolin Championship and Rockygrass Mandolin Championship. Fine Ground grew from his desire to return to the music that first inspired him while honoring bluegrass with fresh original compositions alongside songs by beloved contemporary folk artists.

Recorded live at Dimension Sound Studios, Little Storms captures the musical depth that comes through longtime friendship, collaboration, and love of craft. The debut album, recorded by Dan Cardinal, mixed by Setiawan, and mastered by Dave Glasser, arrives October 2, 2026.

The Granite
$30
08:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/

Artist Group Info

Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground
ethan@sassafrashillproductions.com
https://www.ethansetiawan.com/fine-ground
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/