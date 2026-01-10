Erector Square Open Studios 2026 showcases 120 artists and creatives at its complex in Fair Haven. This is a great opportunity for visitors to meet some of New Haven’s wonderful artists, designers, and craftspeople in their studios. Most of their studios are only open to the public during this annual event, so it’s a rare chance to get to know fascinating local talent and see how their art is made. Erector Square Open Studies will also feature dozens of guest artists, family art-making, live entertainment, interactive events, and local food trucks. Support your local artists! Most of the artists will have artwork for sale, so consider buying a piece for yourself or someone you love. The event is free and open to everyone.