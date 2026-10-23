Emmett Hughes to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Nov. 1st

Emmett Hughes will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on November 1st from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Emmett Hughes

Singer-songwriter Emmett Hughes (Huntington, New York) writes and performs original songs featuring an eclectic mix of styles; rock, reggae, pop and singer songwriter, together with heartfelt lyrics. In addition to being a musical mad scientist, he’s a father and spouse, a chiropractic physician, master gardener, intrepid sailor and sports a blistering tennis serve.