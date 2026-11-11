Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a whole lot of Irish cheer!

Grammy-winning fiddler and original musical Riverdance star Eileen Ivers and her high-energy band bring the magic of Christmas to life with spirited Irish tunes, beloved holiday favorites, heartwarming stories, and irresistible rhythms!

Hailed as “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” by The New York Times, Eileen delivers a dazzling performance filled with extraordinary musicianship, infectious energy, and plenty of holiday fun.

Clap along, sing your heart out, and celebrate the season with friends and family. This is one holiday party you won't want to miss!

Gather Your Friends & Make a Night of It!

GROUPS OF 10+ SAVE 15%!

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

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