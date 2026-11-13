Edmund Bagnell in HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with Mark Hartman
Edmund Bagnell in HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with Mark Hartman
The countdown to the holidays is on! Through music and humor, singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell shares his heartfelt recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season. Join Edmund and Mark for this all-new show featuring selections from Edmund’s 2020 USA Today top-ranked holiday album, Christmas at Home, and much, much more.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
40-225
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
305 Great Neck RoadWaterford, Connecticut 06385
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org