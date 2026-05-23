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Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

Doors open at 5:00 so you can enjoy the garden before the concert.

Landcraft Garden Foundation and Rites of Spring is proud to present saxophonist Eddie Barbash and KASA Quartet united to breathe new life into the timeless traditions of jazz with strings. The joyous improvisation and swing of Eddie’s jazz combines with the lush sound of the KASA Quartet to bring you the best of both worlds: an octet that may make you shout with joy or bring you to tears.

From American roots music to the rhythms of Mexico, France, and Brazil, the criterion for their repertoire is simple: timeless melody. Duke Ellington, Claude Debussy, Pedro Infante, and Roy Orbison are all exemplified by this versatile dynamic double quartet.

Landcraft Garden Foundation
$60 -$80
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Kasa Quartet
https://kasaquartet.com/
Landcraft Garden Foundation
4342 Grand Avenue
Mattituck, New York 11952
6312987216
info@landcraftgardenfoundation.org
https://www.landcraftgardenfoundation.org/