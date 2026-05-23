Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

Doors open at 5:00 so you can enjoy the garden before the concert.

Landcraft Garden Foundation and Rites of Spring is proud to present saxophonist Eddie Barbash and KASA Quartet united to breathe new life into the timeless traditions of jazz with strings. The joyous improvisation and swing of Eddie’s jazz combines with the lush sound of the KASA Quartet to bring you the best of both worlds: an octet that may make you shout with joy or bring you to tears.

From American roots music to the rhythms of Mexico, France, and Brazil, the criterion for their repertoire is simple: timeless melody. Duke Ellington, Claude Debussy, Pedro Infante, and Roy Orbison are all exemplified by this versatile dynamic double quartet.