Paris to Pathos

Gershwin | An American in Paris

Guest Conductor Simon Holt

Barber | Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Tchaikovsky | Symphony No. 6 (Pathetique)

Conducted by Toshiyuki Shimada, ECSO Music Director & Conductor

In November, the ECSO invites you on a transatlantic journey through two of the twentieth century’s most deeply felt orchestral works; one an irrepressible celebration of the City of Light, the other a tender elegy for a vanished American summer.

Guest conductor Simon Holt of Salt Marsh Opera leads Gershwin’s exuberant An American in Paris, a musical postcard bursting with jazz rhythms, Parisian street noise, and the giddy wonder of a young composer discovering the world.

Soprano Sarah Callinan then delivers one of Samuel Barber’s most intimate masterworks: Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Set to a prose poem by James Agee, this luminous piece evokes an American childhood through a child’s sleepy, wondering eyes. Callinan’s voice brings an extraordinary warmth and clarity to this profoundly moving work.

From the boulevards of Paris to a Tennessee front porch at dusk, this is a concert that reminds us why we love music and its power to take us somewhere else entirely.