Presented by NivenBreen & Guild Hall

NivenBreen and Guild Hall invite you to the second annual East Hampton Design Day, a dynamic gathering celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the enduring impact of design in the Hamptons.

This year’s program brings together leading voices in interiors, architecture, publishing, and landscape design for four engaging panel discussions that explore the ideas, collaborations, and innovations shaping our built and natural environments. Through lively conversations, personal insights, and opportunities to connect with industry leaders, East Hampton Design Day highlights the designers, architects, and tastemakers who continue to define—and redefine—the Hamptons’ aesthetic landscape.