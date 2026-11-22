East End Womens Choir Presents "Candlelit Christmas" concert
East End Womens Choir Presents "Candlelit Christmas" concert
East End Women's Choir, under the direction of Kamilla Ozman, presents "Candlelit Christmas." This is a concert based on Lessons and Carols, with choral and solo pieces, readings, and familiar hymns.
Our Lady of Ostrabrama RC Church
25
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
East End Women's Choir
eastendwomenschoir@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kamilla Ozman
kam5oz@msn.com
Our Lady of Ostrabrama RC Church
3300 Depot LaneCutchogue, New York 11935