East End Womens Choir Presents "Candlelit Christmas" concert
East End Womens Choir Presents "Candlelit Christmas" concert
East End Women's Choir, under the direction of Kamilla Ozman, presents "Candlelit Christmas." This concert is based on Lessons and Carols and features choral and solo pieces, readings, and familiar hymns.
Westhampton Presbyterian Church
25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
East End Women's Choir
eastendwomenschoir@gmail.com
Westhampton Presbyterian Church
90 Meeting House RoadWesthampton Beach, New York 11978