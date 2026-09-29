Polish violin-and-accordion duo Karolina Mikołajczyk and Iwo Jedynecki bring the atmosphere of a European café to Cold Spring Harbor for an intimate Sunday afternoon with Concerts by the Pond.

Violin and accordion may be an unexpected pairing, but together they create an extraordinary range of color, energy and intimacy. “An Afternoon in a European Café” travels across countries, styles and centuries, with music by Chopin, Elsner, Tansman, Vivaldi, Piazzolla, Saint-Saëns and Ravel.

Hear familiar music differently — and discover what happens when two remarkable musicians transform an intimate historic sanctuary into a musical journey across Europe and beyond.

Duo Karolina & Iwo — An Afternoon in a European Café

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Concerts by the Pond at St. John’s Episcopal Church

1670 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, NY

Tickets: $45.