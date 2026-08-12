Double Feature With Dhafir & Tiki

Join us at the Bridgeport Pride Center for Double Feature!

Each month we will be showing films that stars queer actors, was made by queer creators, or have been adopted by the queer community.

The film for the first showing will be for the 13 and over crowd while the film for the second showing will be for the 18 and over crowd.

At every second showing we will have a selection of movie snacks, pizza, and a DOLLAR RAFFLE!

The winner of the dollar raffle will receive a special movie night kit curated by the one and only Tiki Malone!