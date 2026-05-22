Docent-Led Tour
Docent-Led Tour
Free with Museum admission
2 PM - 3 PM
Discover the Parrish with a Museum Docent. Docent-led tours offer visitors a focused insight into the Museum and exhibitions on view. Docent tours are free with Museum admission and are offered on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Drop-in program. Space is limited to a maximum of 20 visitors per docent.
Parrish Art Museum
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 6 months on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Parrish Art Museum
631 283 2118
info@parrishart.org
Artist Group Info
info@parrishart.org
Parrish Art Museum
279 Montauk HighwayWater Mill, New York 11976
631 283 2118