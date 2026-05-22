© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Docent-Led Tour

Docent-Led Tour

Free with Museum admission

2 PM - 3 PM

Discover the Parrish with a Museum Docent. Docent-led tours offer visitors a focused insight into the Museum and exhibitions on view. Docent tours are free with Museum admission and are offered on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Drop-in program. Space is limited to a maximum of 20 visitors per docent.

Parrish Art Museum
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 6 months on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Parrish Art Museum
631 283 2118
info@parrishart.org
https://parrishart.org

Artist Group Info

info@parrishart.org
Parrish Art Museum
Parrish Art Museum
279 Montauk Highway
Water Mill, New York 11976
631 283 2118
https://parrishart.org