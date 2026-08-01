DNR: The (Almost) All-Physician Rock Band! Annual Tribute to First Responders & Westport EMS - FREE CONCERT

DNR: The (Almost) All-Physician Rock Band! Annual Tribute to First Responders & Westport EMS

FREE TICKET SHOW | Thursday, SEP 10 | 6:30PM DOORS / 7:30PM Show

Sponsor: Westport Parks & Recreation

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies, first-come basis).

Support free access to the arts! Get your Season Membership today! Members enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to select free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the Season!*

Tickets are free -- Donations are welcome: Whether or not you are able to claim a free ticket to this event, please make a donation to the Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (WVEMS) here if you can.

Fairfield County's (Almost) All Physician Rock Band plays an infectious mix of rock, Motown, oldies, and contemporary hits. D.N.R. delivers danceable vintage tunes from the ‘60s and ’70’s, including hits by Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Van Morrison and the Beatles, plus favorites from the 80’s and 90’s!

DNR MEMBERS: Lynn Padell, Fred Ury, Dr. Bob Altbaum, Dr. Andrew Parker, Kevin J. Fox, Dr. Rich Frank, and Gnorm.

The Levitt Pavilion presents this Annual Tribute starring DNR in honor of First Responders everywhere and in support of Westport Volunteer EMS.

Tickets are free -- Donations are welcome: All proceeds from this special evening are directed to the Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (WVEMS). Whether or not you are able to claim a free ticket to this event, please make a donation to Westport EMS here if you can.

An insightful article regarding how Westport VEMS works - please read: "EMS is here for us. Are we here for them?"

The Levitt Pavilion Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

September 10, 2026 | 7:30 pm