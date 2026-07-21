Devon Gillfillian: Time Will Tell Tour - FREE SHOW

Forged through the extreme highs and lows that come with living, Time Will Tell is the album that Devon Gilfillian has been preparing to make his entire life. His third studio album was recorded in Nashville's legendary RCA Studio A, live to tape on varispeed, with mostly single vocal takes.​

Gilfillian wrote and produced with a mighty team including longtime drummer and friend Jonathan Smalt and Neal H Pogue (Tyler the Creator, OutKast) as executive producer. Gilfillian carries soul track to track through a sonic journey of rock, funk, and country elements, magnetically vulnerable about his own failure and frailty.​

No end is ever easy, and what else is there in life than to go through? To get to where we're going, we've got to suffer a little. Time Will Tell is the sound of Gilfillian doing just that while realizing what a blessing it is to be here at all.

