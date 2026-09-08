Designers Circus Pop-Up Shopping Event Returns to Guilford Art Center

Looking for something new to wear? Come shop the Designer’s Circus pop-up in our gallery and discover beautiful women’s clothing and accessories from 70+ local, national and international boutique designers – all at 50 to 90% below boutique prices!

It’s part shopping spree, part social event – and a great excuse to come with a friend, browse the racks and find something you won’t see everywhere else!

Expect to find table and racks full of unique, one-of-a-kind and limited-edition styles for women of all ages and sizes, including dresses, tops, skirts, pants, outerwear and more, plus purses, belts, wallets, scarves and jewelry.

Admission is free, so bring a friend and come have some fun! The Shop at GAC will also be open with even more handcrafted accessories and gifts to complete your look.

Shopping Days

Thursday, October 1 | 10am – 5pm

Friday, October 2 | 10am – 5pm

Saturday, October 3 | 10am – 3pm