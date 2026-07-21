Desert Highway - A Tribute to the Eagles - FREE SHOW

Since its formation, Desert Highway has been captivating and entertaining major audiences. Their critically acclaimed performances are a nonstop journey through numerous radio hits, top ten singles and favorite solo works of The Eagles. Musically and visually, Desert Highway presents a unique edge in performing The Eagles’ varied music catalogue.

Desert Highway is a passionate group of nine talented professionals, who are studio and concert tour veterans with major recording artists. The band performs live the rich vocal harmonies and intricate guitar styles, without the aid of added pre-recorded tracks and with the addition of a full horn section for this Levitt Pavilion performance.

The Eagles are arguably the quintessential American band. They combine influences of both rock and country music into a unique sound that provided the soundtrack to a generation. Since the 1970’s, they have sold more than 120 million albums, earning five U.S. number one singles and six Grammy awards. From the country inspired, ‘Take It Easy’, to the soaring guitar rock anthem, ‘Hotel California’. The list goes on and on, with hits such as ‘Life In The Fast Lane’, ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’, ‘Heartache Tonight’ and ‘Desperado’.

Desert Highway channels the music of this legendary band, and continues to win over both long time and new found fans of all generations.