Debra Lynne and Chris Roach to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Aug 2nd

As part of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Sound Track to Summer Series, Musician Debra Lynne will perform LIVE music and Comedian Chris Roach will open with comedy set at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on Aug. 2nd from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/events/

About Debra Lynne

Debra Lynne is a singer/songwriter/musician presently living in Long Island, originally from NYC. She migrated from the piano to the guitar when she decided that carrying a piano to campfire singalongs wasn't as easy as carrying a guitar.

Debra started out with a love of folk music which gradually grew to include country music. A poet since the age of five, Debra started putting her poems to music in college. Mostly singing as a soloist up until recently, Debra now enjoys playing in duos and trios, everywhere from coffee houses to large venues. Her love of family, gardening, and sharing her music with an audience is what makes her happy. Debra writes songs of lost love, found love, the search for love, and what she humorously calls "the flip side".

About Chris Roach

Standing 6'6" tall Chris Roach is bringing comedy to new heights. His self-deprecating humor and mannerisms make this gentle giant stand out from the rest (or at least taller than the rest). Chris brings you into his world talking about everything from his family to some of his unusual life experiences. Chris was one of the cast members on the Kevin James sitcom Kevin Can Wait and has been on tour with comedian Kevin James as his official opening act.