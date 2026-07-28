Dead in the Water: The Rise and Fall of Ocean Giants
Dead in the Water: The Rise and Fall of Ocean Giants
Learn about the evolution and extinction of our oceans’ most magnificent animals across deep time. Dr. Formoso will discuss how dramatic events both shape and clear the way for new forms to emerge and replace others in an endless cycle of survival and change.
Tickets are free with museum admission. Registration is recommended.
Bruce Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum DriveGreenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org