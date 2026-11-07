Barry Manilow, hailed as one of the most iconic pop artists ever, rose to global fame with hits that seamlessly combined emotional depth, poetic lyrics, and rich, harmonious compositions. Over his career, he recorded and released 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 that reached number one.

Step into a world of musical magic with DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow! This incredible tribute act will transport you back to the vibrant ’70s, where Manilow’s timeless hits come alive just as you remember them.

Led by the talented musician and accomplished pianist Joe Hite, DAYBREAK breathes new life into timeless classics. From the heartfelt ballad “Mandy” to the sing-along favorite “Can’t Smile Without You” and the infectious, foot-stomping rhythm of “Copacabana,” this tribute captures the essence of Manilow’s music with stunning authenticity. With an eight-piece ensemble delivering pitch-perfect performances, DAYBREAK ensures that Manilow’s legendary songs continue to inspire and delight audiences for generations to come. Experience this captivating tribute that brings Barry Manilow's music and passion to the stage.