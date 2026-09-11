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David Brooks: How to Be Young When You're Old (And Wise When You're Young)

David Brooks: How to Be Young When You're Old (And Wise When You're Young)

"One secret of life is to combine the genius of youth with the experience of age. That means when you're young you've got to tap into the wisdom of the centuries and when you're old you have to remember how to approach life as a child. We'll figure out how to do both."

Join Presidential Senior Fellow David Brooks for "How to Be Young When You're Old (And Wise When You're Young)," the second installment of the Fall 2026 Yale Conversations. This event is free and open to the public; registration is required.

Yale Conversations is a public forum presented by the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs, in collaboration with the Office of the President and led by Presidential Senior Fellow David Brooks, fostering respectful debate and intellectual exchange across differences.

Author, podcast host, and columnist David Brooks was appointed as a Presidential Senior Fellow at the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs in February 2026. Brooks is a staff writer at The Atlantic, host of the new podcast, "The Permanent Questions," and a regular contributor to PBS NewsHour. He worked as an opinion columnist at The New York Times for 22 years and has written for The Wall Street Journal, in addition to authoring books on topics ranging from neuroscience to ethics.

Henry R. Luce Hall at Yale University, Auditorium
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs
jackson.communications@yale.edu
https://jackson.yale.edu/

Artist Group Info

madelyn.lugli@yale.edu
Henry R. Luce Hall at Yale University, Auditorium
34 Hillhouse Ave
New Haven, Connecticut
440-320-3991
madelyn.lugli@yale.edu
https://events.jackson.yale.edu/event/david-brooks-the-battle-for-americas-soul