Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks - FREE SHOW

Channeling the performative schools of Louis Prima, Little Richard, and Cab Calloway, Danny Lipsitz leads The Brass Tacks in a dynamic ride of hit mid 20th century music in spectacular style. A high-energy ensemble of world-class talent, The Brass Tacks expertly navigate swing, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, klezmer, jump blues, and traditional pop with Danny showcasing up to five instruments in a set. The captivating, feel-good music for people from all walks of life has earned the band a dedicated following.

The band has enchanted audiences around the world at jazz clubs, performing arts centers, swing dance events, and festivals in both large configurations and as small as four pieces. A 14-piece version of the group headlined at Lincoln Center’s Summer For The City for an acclaimed night of ballroom dancing.

Danny has an endless resume including work as a sideman to the most iconic rock 'n' roll, swing music, and jazz icons. He has performed, arranged, and recorded with artists like Julian Lennon, Bernie Williams, Harry Nilsson, Ronnie Spector, Jon Batiste, Paul Shaffer, Micky Dolenz, Tim Heidecker, Mark Hudson, Denny Laine, Brian Ray, Joey Molland, Carmine Appice, Earl Slick, The Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Billy Vera, Alphonso Horne, Maria Muldaur, Ginkgoa, The Avalon Jazz Band, The Hot Sardines, Brian Newman, Murray Hill, Lucky Chops Brass Band, The Losers Lounge, The Gordon Webster Swing Band, Chris Norton, and many, many more.

A former beloved public school music teacher for 11 years, Danny developed a highly successful, standards-aligned curriculum about the saxophone in rock ‘n’ roll music, which The Brass Tacks have presented at countless schools in New York City.

“This kid can play.” - Johnny Winter

“I never had to tell you what to play because you already knew —and that is real talent. - From one DL to another.” - Denny Laine