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Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to Guild Hall for a unique evening celebrating the company’s extraordinary legacy.

For more than 57 years, Dance Theatre of Harlem has transformed the landscape of classical ballet, blending rigorous technique with a bold contemporary vision. Founded by Arthur Mitchell in the wake of the civil rights movement, the company stands as a powerful beacon of artistic excellence, redefining what ballet can be—and whom it represents.

This intimate program highlights signature works from its celebrated repertoire, illuminating the enduring influence of co-founder Arthur Mitchell, the neoclassical brilliance of George Balanchine, and the leadership & innovative choreography of Artistic Director Robert Garland.

Guild Hall
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/