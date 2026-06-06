Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to Guild Hall for a unique evening celebrating the company’s extraordinary legacy.

For more than 57 years, Dance Theatre of Harlem has transformed the landscape of classical ballet, blending rigorous technique with a bold contemporary vision. Founded by Arthur Mitchell in the wake of the civil rights movement, the company stands as a powerful beacon of artistic excellence, redefining what ballet can be—and whom it represents.

This intimate program highlights signature works from its celebrated repertoire, illuminating the enduring influence of co-founder Arthur Mitchell, the neoclassical brilliance of George Balanchine, and the leadership & innovative choreography of Artistic Director Robert Garland.