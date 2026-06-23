Danbury’s Musicals at Richter Kicks Off 42nd Season Under the Stars with “1776” July 3-18

Danbury, Conn. -- Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating 42 seasons as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, presents Broadway’s revolutionary musical “1776” July 3 through July 18. Featuring a live band and a cast of 25 talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars Friday through Sunday evenings at 8:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, with an additional specially discounted performances on Thursday July 9 and 16.

Grounds open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID) and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performance (July 9 and 16), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $10 for children 10 and under. Limited front row VIP seating is also available for purchase at every performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the venue, and a cash-based snack/soft drink concession is on site.

Please note that the script of this Tony Award-winning show is drawn from American history and contains challenging conversations and uncomfortable truths from our country’s past, including an intense depiction of the Atlantic slave trade. Audience discretion is advised; recommended for ages 10 and above.

For tickets and further information, visit the website at www.musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org

