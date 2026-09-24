Curator-Led Tour | Tony Bechara: An Artist of Many Worlds

Open to All, With Associate Curator Kaitlin Halloran

October 16, 3 PM - 4 PM

Free for Members | $10 Guests of Member | $15 for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

Join us for a special tour of Tony Bechara: An Artist of Many Worlds, led by Kaitlin Halloran, Associate Curator and Publications Manager.

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

About the Exhibition

Tony Bechara: An Artist of Many Worlds is the first-ever comprehensive survey of Puerto Rican artist Tony Bechara, including works from his later years and exploring his career-long dedication to color theory and abstraction. Born in Puerto Rico and based in New York City, Bechara (1942–2025) drew on his bilingual and bicultural upbringing, his studies in law and international relations, his long stays in Europe and the Hamptons, and his characteristic, enduring curiosity to become a man of many worlds—seeking light and illumination in far corners of the globe and across its diverse cultures.