Curator-Led Tour | Sanford Biggers: Drift

With Chief Curator Corinne Erni, Open to All

July 24, 3 PM - 4 PM

Free for Members | $10 Guests of Member | $15 for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

Join us for a special tour of Sanford Biggers: Drift led by Corinne Erni, The Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator of Art and Education.

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

About the Exhibition

Sanford Biggers: Drift presents the acclaimed artist’s first major solo museum exhibition on the East End of Long Island, featuring new textile works, prints, indoor and outdoor sculptures, and site-specific installations. Biggers (b. 1970, Los Angeles, CA) draws on a diverse range of influences, from Buddhism and Los Angeles graffiti culture to Gee’s Bend quilts and his own collection of African sculpture. Running throughout the exhibition is the cloud motif, a symbol that has engaged the artist for decades. Beginning with Biggers’ monumental ceiling installation Unsui (Cloud Forest) (2025); the exhibition traces the cloud theme through his Codex series—sculptures and paintings made from repurposed antique quilts; a floor-based sand installation inspired by prayer rugs, breakdance floors, and Japanese Buddhist mandalas; and Mirror, a marble sculpture from his ongoing Chimera series, which blends elements of African masks and Greco-Roman statuary.