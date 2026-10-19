Curator-Led Tour | Abstract Expressionism: The East End, 1940 to Today

Open to All, With Associate Curator Kaitlin Halloran

October 23, 3 PM - 4 PM

Free for Members | $10 Guests of Member | $15 for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

Join us for a special tour of Abstract Expressionism: The East End, 1940 to Today, led by Associate Curator and Publications Manager Kaitlin Halloran.

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

About the Exhibition

For centuries, Long Island’s East End has been a hub of artistic innovation and cultural exchange, where artists have found inspiration in the region’s landscape and thriving arts community. Abstract Expressionism, while a movement established and developed in New York, had immeasurable significance on the East End of Long Island—taking shape in the summer of 1945 with Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner establishing their home base in Springs, NY. Abstract Expressionism: The East End, 1940 to Today examines how the Abstract Expressionist movement flourished on the East End, highlighting the many voices who contributed to the genre.