CT Blood Center Drives

The Connecticut Blood Center is partnering with Fairfield Public Library to save lives! Adults 18+ can make an appointment to donate blood at https://ctblood.org/drives and come to the mobile donor van in the parking lot of Fairfield Woods Branch Library . Appointments are preferred and will be scheduled between 10:00am and 3:30pm; walk-ins will be taken if space permits.

Please remember to eat, drink fluids, and bring your ID with your name and photo.

An additional opportunity to donate will be available at Fairfield's Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road, on Friday, July 17th, from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Use the same info to schedule an appointment.