Cruce de Caminos / Crossroads: A Night of Short Plays

Guild Hall and OLA of Eastern Long Island present a dynamic, original multi-lingual performance led by 2026 Guild Hall Community Artists-in-Residence Margarita Espada and Minerva Perez. Building on the spirit of Fuenteovejuna: East End(2025), this performance program brings community voices to the stage through a series of original short works.

Blending language, music, movement, and storytelling, the evening reflects contemporary issues and lived experiences from across the East End. Each piece highlights the richness of the region’s cultural and linguistic diversity, creating a shared space for expression and connection.

Join us for an inspiring evening of original theater that uplifts local voices and showcases the vibrancy of multilingual storytelling.