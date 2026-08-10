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Cracks and All: Randye Kaye Solo Show at Music Theatre of CT

Cracks and All: Randye Kaye Solo Show at Music Theatre of CT

Cracks and All: A Perfectly Imperfect Life is the last event in MTC's Hot Summer Nights Series. One night only. Don't miss it!

Randye Kaye’s one-woman show got its start in a storytelling and comedy class at MTC, taught by Lisa Lampanelli. It asks the question: “Can we be loved, even if we, and our lives, are far from perfect?” Even if our past is full of errors of judgment, dreams that fizzle, and sudden trauma? Can we love, and laugh, flaws and all?

Randye serves as news anchor/local host of All Things Considered for WSHU Public Radio, and is host of its new podcast Good At Heart.

Music Theatre of CT
$45
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Theatre of CT
2034543883
admin@musictheatreofct.com
https://www.musictheatreofct.com/

Artist Group Info

Randye Kaye
randye@randyekaye.com
https://www.randyekaye.com/
Music Theatre of CT
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, Connecticut 06851
2034543883
admin@musictheatreofct.com
https://www.musictheatreofct.com/