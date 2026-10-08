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Coquí Duo: Free Chamber Music in New Haven

Coquí Duo: Free Chamber Music in New Haven

Join violinist David Bernat and pianist Jiarong Li, performing together as Coquí Duo, for a free afternoon of chamber music at St. John's Episcopal Church in New Haven.

The program features works by Edvard Grieg, Benjamin Britten, and Franz Schubert.

David Bernat is a doctoral fellow at The Juilliard School and a former Carnegie Hall Ensemble Connect fellow. Jiarong Li is a doctoral candidate at the Manhattan School of Music and a Music Academy of the West fellow.

Whether you're a longtime classical music listener or simply curious about attending your first chamber music concert, this is an opportunity to experience live music in an intimate community setting.

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
400 Humphrey Street, New Haven, CT

Admission is free.

This concert is presented by Coquí Duo. CT Chamber Collective is helping share the event to connect more people with classical music performances throughout Connecticut.

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coqui-duo-free-chamber-music-in-new-haven-tickets-2003162341487

St. John's Episcopal Church
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CT Chamber Collective
2034417597
shaka@ctchambercollective.com
https://ctchambercollective.com

Artist Group Info

Jiarong Li
Jiaronglipiano@gmail.com
https://www.jiarong-li.com/
St. John's Episcopal Church
12 Prospect Street
Huntington, New York 11743
(631) 427-1752
cfreas@stjohnshuntington.org
http://stjohnshuntington.org