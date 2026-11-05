The Connecticut Master Chorale, under the direction of Tina Johns Heidrich, will present its annual Holiday Prelude Concert on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 3:00pm at the First Congregational Church, 164 Deer Hill Ave. in Danbury.

As we enter the holiday season, our theme this year is “Rejoice!”, embracing a unique collection of choral music for Christmas, Winter, Advent, Hanukkah and the New Year with jubilant carols, gospel, jazz, swing and more. A special feature will be “An Eastern European Holiday”, with music from Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and the beloved “Carol of the Bells” from Ukraine.

We will open our program with a brass fanfare in “Rejoice! Christ Is Born”, an exultant medley of traditional carols. Other program highlights include the original Robert Burns version of “Auld Lang Syne” in a gorgeous new arrangement by Dan Forrest, and Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo’s evocative work, “Seasons”, a choral exploration of seasonal changes.

“Mistletoe and Holly”, a 1950s holiday pop tune co-written and recorded by the multi-talented Frank Sinatra has been given a nostalgic swing arrangement for chorus and big band. Gospel singer-songwriters Daryl Williams and Stephen Hill proclaim the birth in Bethlehem with great originality and vitality in “Look Who Just Checked In”.

The title says it all in “Something to Shout About”, an inspiring and exhilarating gospel finale from the musical Christmas is Jesus that will have everyone clapping and dancing in the aisles!

The concert will be accompanied by the Connecticut Master Chorale Holiday Brass and Joseph Jacovino on piano.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased from any singing member, by calling (203) 740-9533, or at Mikee’s Place in Southbury.

There is plenty of parking – look for the signs. The venue is handicap accessible and doors open at 2:15. Visit www.cmchorale.org for more information.

