Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair Sep. 26-27, 2026
Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair Sep. 26-27, 2026
Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair
September 26 (10-5) and September 27 (11-4), 2026
Admission free
Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Rd, Weston, CT 06883
A select group of distinguished New England booksellers has curated an intriguing sale of literary treasures, including antiquarian volumes, collectible children's books, signed volumes, ephemera, miniature books - literally something for everyone!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ct-gold-coast-book-fair-sep-26-27-weston-library-tickets-1992956373161?aff=oddtdtcreator
Weston Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Weston Library
646 591-9721
Weston Public Library
56 Norfield RdWeston, Connecticut 06883