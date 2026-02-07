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Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair Sep. 26-27, 2026

Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair Sep. 26-27, 2026

Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair

September 26 (10-5) and September 27 (11-4), 2026
Admission free
Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Rd, Weston, CT 06883

A select group of distinguished New England booksellers has curated an intriguing sale of literary treasures, including antiquarian volumes, collectible children's books, signed volumes, ephemera, miniature books - literally something for everyone!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ct-gold-coast-book-fair-sep-26-27-weston-library-tickets-1992956373161?aff=oddtdtcreator

Weston Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Weston Library
646 591-9721
Weston Public Library
56 Norfield Rd
Weston, Connecticut 06883