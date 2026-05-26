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Connecticut Early Music Festival: Seven Times Salt – From Plimoth to Yorktown: Music of Early America

Connecticut Early Music Festival: Seven Times Salt – From Plimoth to Yorktown: Music of Early America

Sunday, June 14 | 5:00 PM | Red Barn, Mitchell College, 629-A Montauk Avenue, New London
Seven Times Salt – From Plimoth to Yorktown: Music of Early America
Celebrate America’s early musical history with songs from the first settlers to the Revolutionary era, including works by Thomas Arne and William Billings, and a pleasing variety of 18th century dance tunes.

Red Barn, Mitchell College
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Connecticut Early Music Festival
‪(959) 910-1590‬
earlymusicct@gmail.com
https://www.ctearlymusic.org

Artist Group Info

earlymusicct@gmail.com
Connecticut Early Music Society
Red Barn, Mitchell College
629-A Montauk Ave
New London, Connecticut