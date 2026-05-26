Connecticut Early Music Festival: Seven Times Salt – From Plimoth to Yorktown: Music of Early America
Connecticut Early Music Festival: Seven Times Salt – From Plimoth to Yorktown: Music of Early America
Sunday, June 14 | 5:00 PM | Red Barn, Mitchell College, 629-A Montauk Avenue, New London
Seven Times Salt – From Plimoth to Yorktown: Music of Early America
Celebrate America’s early musical history with songs from the first settlers to the Revolutionary era, including works by Thomas Arne and William Billings, and a pleasing variety of 18th century dance tunes.
Red Barn, Mitchell College
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Early Music Festival
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Red Barn, Mitchell College
629-A Montauk AveNew London, Connecticut