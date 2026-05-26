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Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson: W.A. Mozart Requiem and Ave Verum Corpus

Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson: W.A. Mozart Requiem and Ave Verum Corpus

Sunday, June 21 | 5:00 PM | Evans Hall, Connecticut College, New London
Lux Aeterna – W.A. Mozart Requiem (K. 626) and Ave Verum Corpus (K. 618)
The Festival concludes with Mozart’s iconic choral works, alongside Rachmaninoff’s Bogoroditse Devo, performed by the Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson.

Evans Hall Conn College
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecticut Early Music Festival
‪(959) 910-1590‬
earlymusicct@gmail.com
https://www.ctearlymusic.org

Artist Group Info

bergincita@gmail.com
Evans Hall Conn College
Connecticut College
New London , Connecticut
https://www.ctearlymusic.org/tickets/mozart-and-rachmaninoff/21-june