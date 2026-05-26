Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson: W.A. Mozart Requiem and Ave Verum Corpus
Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson: W.A. Mozart Requiem and Ave Verum Corpus
Sunday, June 21 | 5:00 PM | Evans Hall, Connecticut College, New London
Lux Aeterna – W.A. Mozart Requiem (K. 626) and Ave Verum Corpus (K. 618)
The Festival concludes with Mozart’s iconic choral works, alongside Rachmaninoff’s Bogoroditse Devo, performed by the Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson.
Evans Hall Conn College
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Early Music Festival
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bergincita@gmail.com
Evans Hall Conn College
Connecticut CollegeNew London , Connecticut