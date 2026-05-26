Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson: W.A. Mozart Requiem and Ave Verum Corpus

Sunday, June 21 | 5:00 PM | Evans Hall, Connecticut College, New London

Lux Aeterna – W.A. Mozart Requiem (K. 626) and Ave Verum Corpus (K. 618)

The Festival concludes with Mozart’s iconic choral works, alongside Rachmaninoff’s Bogoroditse Devo, performed by the Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus, led by Ian Watson.