Connecticut Early Music Festival: Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain
Connecticut Early Music Festival: Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain
Saturday, June 6 | 5:00 PM | Chester Meeting House, 4 Liberty Street, Chester
Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain
Tracing the origins of the sarabande and chaconne, Ensemble Origo explores the vibrant cross-cultural roots of these iconic Baroque dances, from New Spain’s indigenous and African communities to the European courts. A dancer joins the ensemble to demonstrate the 17th-century forms. A reception follows the concert.
Chester Meeting House
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Early Music Festival
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Chester Meeting House
4 Liberty StChester, Connecticut 06412
(860) 526-5162
info@collomoreconcerts.org