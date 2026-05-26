Connecticut Early Music Festival: Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain

Saturday, June 6 | 5:00 PM | Chester Meeting House, 4 Liberty Street, Chester

Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain

Tracing the origins of the sarabande and chaconne, Ensemble Origo explores the vibrant cross-cultural roots of these iconic Baroque dances, from New Spain’s indigenous and African communities to the European courts. A dancer joins the ensemble to demonstrate the 17th-century forms. A reception follows the concert.

