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Connecticut Early Music Festival: Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain

Connecticut Early Music Festival: Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain

Saturday, June 6 | 5:00 PM | Chester Meeting House, 4 Liberty Street, Chester
Ensemble Origo – Saravanda! Dances of New Spain
Tracing the origins of the sarabande and chaconne, Ensemble Origo explores the vibrant cross-cultural roots of these iconic Baroque dances, from New Spain’s indigenous and African communities to the European courts. A dancer joins the ensemble to demonstrate the 17th-century forms. A reception follows the concert.

Chester Meeting House
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Connecticut Early Music Festival
‪(959) 910-1590‬
earlymusicct@gmail.com
https://www.ctearlymusic.org
Chester Meeting House
4 Liberty St
Chester, Connecticut 06412
(860) 526-5162
info@collomoreconcerts.org
http://www.collomoreconcerts.org