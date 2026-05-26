Connecticut Early Music Festival: Blue Heron--A French Songbook, c. 1350–1470
Connecticut Early Music Festival: Blue Heron--A French Songbook, c. 1350–1470
Saturday, June 13 | 5:00 PM | St. Ann’s Parish, 82 Shore Road, Old Lyme
Blue Heron – A French Songbook, c. 1350–1470
A recital of medieval French songs from Machaut to Okeghem, including ballades, rondeaux, and virelais. Mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux and tenor Jason McStoots are joined by Charles Weaver on lute and Scott Metcalfe on fiddle and harp.
St. Ann's Parish Old Lyme
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Early Music Festival
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bergincita@gmail.com
St. Ann's Parish Old Lyme
82 Shore Lyne RoadOld Lyme, Connecticut 06371
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com