Connecticut Early Music Festival: Blue Heron--A French Songbook, c. 1350–1470

Saturday, June 13 | 5:00 PM | St. Ann’s Parish, 82 Shore Road, Old Lyme

Blue Heron – A French Songbook, c. 1350–1470

A recital of medieval French songs from Machaut to Okeghem, including ballades, rondeaux, and virelais. Mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux and tenor Jason McStoots are joined by Charles Weaver on lute and Scott Metcalfe on fiddle and harp.