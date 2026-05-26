Connecticut Early Music Festival: Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi
Connecticut Early Music Festival: Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi
Sunday, June 7 | 5:00 PM | Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College, New London
Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi
J.S. Bach’s Peasant Cantata and G.B. Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona are reimagined for modern audiences, featuring overbearing bosses and frazzled assistants, and performed by soprano Sonja Tengblad and baritone David McFerrin.
Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Early Music Festival
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bergincita@gmail.com
Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College
270 Mohegan AvenueNew London, Connecticut 06320-4196
(959) 910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com