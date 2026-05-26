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Connecticut Early Music Festival: Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi

Connecticut Early Music Festival: Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi

Sunday, June 7 | 5:00 PM | Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College, New London
Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi
J.S. Bach’s Peasant Cantata and G.B. Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona are reimagined for modern audiences, featuring overbearing bosses and frazzled assistants, and performed by soprano Sonja Tengblad and baritone David McFerrin.

Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College
0-$45
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Connecticut Early Music Festival
‪(959) 910-1590‬
earlymusicct@gmail.com
https://www.ctearlymusic.org

Artist Group Info

bergincita@gmail.com
Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College
270 Mohegan Avenue
New London, Connecticut 06320-4196
‪(959) 910-1590‬
earlymusicct@gmail.com
https://www.ctearlymusic.org/tickets