Connecticut Early Music Festival: Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi

Sunday, June 7 | 5:00 PM | Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College, New London

Baroque Remix – Reimagining Bach and Pergolesi

J.S. Bach’s Peasant Cantata and G.B. Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona are reimagined for modern audiences, featuring overbearing bosses and frazzled assistants, and performed by soprano Sonja Tengblad and baritone David McFerrin.