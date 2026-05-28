Concerts in the Village presents Beethoven
Concerts in the Village presents Beethoven
Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, Coriolan Overture, Elegiac Song, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage performed by the Broad Street Orchestra and Chorale with soloists Sophia Zhou, piano, Elizabeth Silver, violin and Erica Pickhardt, cello, conducted by David Smith
Kinderhook Reformed Church
Suggested contribution $25
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Concerts in the Village
Kinderhook Reformed Church
21 Broad StKinderhook, New York 12106
+1 518 758 6401