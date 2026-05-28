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Concerts in the Village presents Beethoven

Concerts in the Village presents Beethoven

Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, Coriolan Overture, Elegiac Song, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage performed by the Broad Street Orchestra and Chorale with soloists Sophia Zhou, piano, Elizabeth Silver, violin and Erica Pickhardt, cello, conducted by David Smith

Kinderhook Reformed Church
Suggested contribution $25
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Concerts in the Village
http://www.concertsinthevillage.org/
Kinderhook Reformed Church
21 Broad St
Kinderhook, New York 12106
+1 518 758 6401
https://www.kinderhookreformedchurch.com/