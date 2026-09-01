Concert: Violinist Daniel Rafimayeri

On Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for an afternoon of exceptional music featuring acclaimed violinist Daniel Rafimayeri. He has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, the Aspen Music Festival, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and has appeared in chamber music performances with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Daniel is also an alumnus of NPR's From the Top. Daniel earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Violin Performance from The Juilliard School.

Following the concert, guests are invited to stay for a special meet-the-performers reception in the art gallery. This event is sponsored by the generosity of Ray Nofi.

Register for the program here: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/mika-concert-72777

