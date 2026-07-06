Concert & Create with Serenade Duo

Enjoy an engaging recital of Global Chamber Music and musical storytelling with flutist Michelle LaPorte and guitarist Gerry Saulter surrounded by The Atelier’s exhibition, “The Color of Light: Landscapes & Seascapes by Jane McGraw-Teubner and Anthony Davis”.

Discovering inspiration through flute and guitar music from around the world, participants are invited to explore their creativity by working on their own art during this concert performance that encourages mindful listening and personal reflection. Sketch the musicians, draw from the surroundings, compose a poem, color a picture, write a story, express feelings in a journal…go wherever your imagination takes you!

Bring your own art supplies or use some materials provided by The Atelier. Refreshments will be served.

FREE Admission | Please register at serenadeduo.com to attend.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Huntington Arts Council.