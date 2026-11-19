A seasonal traditional concert at Stony Brook University features members of the University Orchestra, vocal soloists, and conductors in a performance of Seasonal Favorites and Handel’s Messiah on Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m. in the Recital Hall at Staller Center at Stony Brook University. Free Admission!

Choruses from Part One and the Hallelujah Chorus will all be sung by the audience! Vocal scores will be available for purchase for $10 cash at the door. Solo vocalists will include graduate and DMA students Ava Kimmel, soprano; Jungmin Son, soprano; Wanmei Zhang, mezzo-soprano; Vincent Larence Festa, tenor and Yiran Shi, baritone. Conductors of the Messiah Chamber Orchestra are Susan Deaver and Hanbo Wang. Zicheng Gu is the solo trumpet in “the trumpet shall sound”.

The concert also features the University Orchestra’s Festival Chamber Orchestra performing Andersen’s Bugler’s Holiday, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Largo from Vivaldi’s Winter Concerto featuring violin soloist Jimin Lee, and seasonal favorites Sleigh Ride and Silent Night to include the audience singing with conductor Susan Deaver assisted by Karen Li.

