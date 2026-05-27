The sanctuary needs your help! As the largest open space in Westport, our 62-acre wildlife sanctuary serves as a vital hub for local biodiversity and education. We invite our community to join us in caring for the land by removing invasive plant species and tending to the trails.

Bring a neighbor and come to Earthplace for our Community Volunteer Day! We’ll start the day with coffee and tea before heading out to the trails.

Please remember to bring a bottle of water and wear long pants, long socks, and tick repellent. Gloves and tools will be provided.