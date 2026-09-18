Cold Chocolate
Cold Chocolate
Cold Chocolate
Thursday, October 15, 2026, 8 PM (Doors at 7 PM)
Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own.
Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar and mandolin & Ariel Bernstein on percussion and banjo, this power duo from Boston is impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond. Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, and with a focus on songwriting, Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows.
The band has shared bills with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman, and regularly performs at venues and music festivals across the country.
The Granite
$25-$30
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
Artist Group Info
Cold Chocolate
ethan.robbins@gmail.com
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org