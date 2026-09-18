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Cold Chocolate

Cold Chocolate

Cold Chocolate
Thursday, October 15, 2026, 8 PM (Doors at 7 PM)
Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own.

Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar and mandolin & Ariel Bernstein on percussion and banjo, this power duo from Boston is impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond. Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, and with a focus on songwriting, Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows.

The band has shared bills with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman, and regularly performs at venues and music festivals across the country.

The Granite
$25-$30
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/

Artist Group Info

Cold Chocolate
ethan.robbins@gmail.com
https://www.coldchocolatemusic.com/
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/